Rahul Gandhi’s key aide resigns as Congress student body chief

Ruchi Gupta, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and national in-charge of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), have resigned as the Congress student body chief. She resigned from the party by citing delay in “important organizational changes.”

Ruchi Gupta is the key aide of Rahul Gandhi. Ruchi Gupta on Saturday confirmed the news and expressed gratitude to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi after her resignation. “I regret to announce that I have resigned. I am grateful to Rahul Ji and Sonia Ji for giving me this opportunity,” Ruchi Gupta tweeted. Ms. Gupta has given an in-depth critique of the Congress in The Hindu article, by which she additionally pitches for Rahul Gandhi’s return as social gathering chief.

Also read: Government directs closure of Hookah bars. Know more