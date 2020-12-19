Government directs closure of Hookah bars. Know more

Guwahati: Assam Government has issued a notice to close all the hookah bars in Guwahati. All the outlets running Hookah Bars under the jurisdiction of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) are ordered to close. The official notice issued by the commissioner of GMC said that no further renewal or issuance of the Hookah Bar trade license will be entertained by GMC. The Hookah Bars are to be closed within seven days of the issuance of a notice, that is, December 18.

The official notification read, “It is for information to all concerned who are running the trade of Hookah Bar under the jurisdiction of Guwahati Municipal Corporation that vides order no. GDD.233/2020/16 dated 19th Oct 2020, Govt. of Assam through has notified for the closure of all the trades in respect of Hookah Bar operating within the city of Guwahati.”

