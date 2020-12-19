At least 12 killed and 6 injured as train hits a bus

Dhaka: At least 12 people were killed as train hits a bus at a railway crossing in Bangladesh. Six others were injured in the tragic accident. The incident was reported at Joypurhat district when the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train, en route from Parbatipur, hit the passenger bus. The on-duty lineman was absent and the level crossing was opened.

10 people were recovered from the spot and Eight people were rescued, of which two succumbed to their injuries at a government hospital in Bogura. All the victims were passengers on the bus. The train dragged the bus on the railway tracks for about half a kilometre. The bus was going to Panchbibi from Joypurhat.

