RSS first spokesperson passed away

Nagpur: RSS ideologue and first spokesperson MG Vaidya has passed away at 97. He died at 3.35 pm in a private hospital on Saturday. Vaidya had earlier been recovered from Covid 19 but his health abruptly deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur and further details are awaited. “Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of an active, meaningful, and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades,” Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya said in a tweet.

