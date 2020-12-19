CBSE board has is yet to finalize the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021

Speculations are widespread that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal might announce the much-awaited dates or calendar for class X, XII board examinations 2021 on December 22.

Nishank said, “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates for conducting board examinations including practical. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored.”

He said, “No final decision on CBSE board exams 2021 has been taken as consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates for board examinations and they will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.” He tweeted, “Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams.”

In a circular, the CBSE said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”