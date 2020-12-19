CM distributed 1.3 Lakh smartphones to 12th students

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh virtually distributed 80,000 smartphones to 12th students of government schools to facilitate e-learning in government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister said 877 tablet computers were also provided in 22 senior secondary schools on Friday at a cost of Rs one crore.

“On behalf of my government, I am happy to announce the distribution of smartphones to another 80,000 class 12 students of government schools in phase-II, after the successful digital empowerment of 50,000 students in the 1st phase,” Singh said on his official Twitter handle. “I am sure these smartphones will help the students meet the challenges of education amid the COVID pandemic,” he said.

Also read: The first pictures of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train are out…See them!!!