‘Could become a crocodile’: Brazilian president mocks Covid vaccine drive….

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has spoken out against the vaccine company’s statement that it cannot take responsibility for the side effects of the Covid vaccine. Bolsonaro joked that the company would not be responsible if people became crocodiles by injecting the vaccine and if women grew beards.

‘It’s clear from Pfizer’s contract. If you become a crocodile by injecting drugs, it is your fault. The company will not take responsibility if women grow beards and men start speaking in women’s voices, ‘he said.

The Covid vaccination was launched in Brazil last Wednesday. The goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the country’s population within 15 months. The vaccine, developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer in association with German company Bharat Biotech, is being distributed in the country.

Covid has so far infected 72 million people in Brazil. It is estimated that 185,000 people died.