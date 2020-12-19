‘India is not weak anymore, aggression will not be tolerated’; Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India is not a weak country at present and can give a strong response to any kind of border violation. He was addressing the new cadets during the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Base in Dundigal.

“Although our policy is to resolve any issue through dialogue without conflict, the new India will not accept any kind of border violation. As the country faced the Covid expansion, China expressed its misguided interests at the border. But we retaliated strongly and convinced them that India was no longer a weak country. During the conflict with China, many countries praised India. India believes in peace and dialogue. The two countries are currently on the path of diplomatic and bilateral talks. We repeat that what we want is discussion, not conflict. But no one will be allowed to interfere in India’s sovereignty. Therefore, we are ready to retaliate if such moves are made,” he said.

Rajnath also lashed out at Pakistan, “Despite losing four wars with India, our neighbor was not ready to learn a lesson. They are still waging a shadow war against India by promoting terrorism. The Indian Armed Forces is waging a relentless fight against terrorism. The army must be ready for any battle on land, sea and sky. We must be prepared to deal with the threat of cyber warfare and its existence”.

The Indian Air Force has been doing a commendable job in defending India’s sovereignty directly from the enemy. He said the Rafale fighter jets had boosted the confidence and strength of the Air Force. Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy and Air Chief Marshal RKS Baduria were also present on the occasion.