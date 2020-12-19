“It was the strangest thing…”; Twin girls born to two different moms. Know how it happened

A 31-year-old American woman, Kelsi Pierce, could not conceive a child but instead, her mother came to help her. After multiple medical treatments, she was unable to conceive a child with her husband. They then visited a doctor and got herself tested. Kelsi and her mom consulted the doctors and expressed their concern.

However, as long as Lisa passed the medical tests, doctors said that she can carry Kelsi’s baby. Then happened the miraculous twist in the story, soon after Lisa was implanted with Kelsi and Kyle’s baby’s embryo, Kelsi also got pregnant in March. The mother and daughter were pregnant together this year. Finally, with an 8 months gap, they both gave birth to baby girls, Ava Rae and Everly Rose.

