Nine people in Kerala have been diagnosed with another disease after Covid-19….

Kozhikode: Kerala is in fear of another disease after Covid-19. Shigella has been confirmed in 9 people at Kozhikode district. One death have been reported due to the disease.

Shigella is spread through contaminated water and food. Symptoms include high fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

25 people were reported to have symptoms of the disease in the Chelavur area. The disease can also be transmitted through contact with infected people. Health officials recommended personal hygiene, washing hands, drinking only boiled water, and eating closed meals only when hot.