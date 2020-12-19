US-based couple’s apologetic letter to their neighbours goes viral on the Internet. Take a look

A couple’s heartfelt apologetic letter to their neighbors when they started sleep training their baby has gone viral on the Internet. The exhausted couple left the note on the doors of their neighbors’ explaining that they’d started sleeping training and their baby is learning the “cry-it-out” method. In the letter the mum apologised in advance for the crying everyone would likely hear, even inviting them to pop in for milk, sugar, egg, or tequila if they should need it.

It read: “Apartment 207 here. I regret to inform you that we have begun sleep training our son. After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression, we have decided it is time to start the cry-it-out method. If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane. I’m very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, let’s hope it doesn’t last long.”

