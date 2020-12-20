3 friends killed as police van rams into a car

A police vehicle rammed into a car on the Assandh-Kaithal road near Mardanheri village of Karnal district resulted in the death of three persons. The two cops in the police vehicle also sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. The cops who were injured in the attack were identified as driver Ved Prakash and Sumit Kumar.

The deceased have been identified as Prayag, 20, Kartik, 26, and Sawindar Singh, 32. Sawindar’s marriage was decided on December 25. The trio was returning home after wedding shopping when the fateful incident took place. The accident has occurred when a tractor-trailer that was ahead of the police van had applied brakes suddenly, this prompts the van driver to swerve in order to avoid a collision with it. This ended up hitting a car coming from the opposite direction, killing the three friends.

