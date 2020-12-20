Saudi Arabia expels Muslim scholars for aiding terrorists

Saudi Arabia has expelled Muslim scholars from the country for aiding terrorists. Saudi Arabia has expelled imams and Islamic scholars who aided and abetted the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic militant group. Hundreds of imams and scholars were expelled from mosques in Makkah and Al-Qassim.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs had issued instructions to all imams and scholars to criticize the extremist Islamic organization and to ban the Muslim Brotherhood from causing division and division in the society. The Council of Senior Scholars of Saudi Arabia recently stated that the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization that does not represent Islam but is a “terrorist” organization that pursues its partisan interests. This statement was also supported by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

