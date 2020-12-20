Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has decided to cut subsidies, Oman has announced this. Oman government has announced that it has decided to start reforming its expensive system of subsidies in January by shifting the focus of its electricity and water spending to its poorest citizens.

The new subsidy system for electricity and water will exclude households earning more than 1,250 rials ($3,260) a month. Families with income of less than 500 rials will continue to receive government support in utility bills. For other classes, subsidies will depend on the number of family members.

The new plan will start running in January and eligible Omanis have to apply starting on Sunday.