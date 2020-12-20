Ambani’s son to set up world’s largest zoo in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced plans to launch the world’s largest zoo. The zoo will be set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is claimed to be home to hundreds of species of animals, birds, and reptiles from India and the world. Anand Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will be the owner of the zoo. According to national media reports, the zoo will be set up on280 acres next to the refinery project at Jamnagar Moti Khavi. Moti Khavi has the largest oil refinery in the world. The senior executive of the company said that the project will take time due to Covid and will be open to the public within two years.

This Zoo, being made by RIL, will have a variety of sections, such as Forest of India, Frog House, Insect Life, Dragon Land and Wild Trail of Gujarat, etc. This information has been obtained from the Central Zoo Authority website. It will feature barking deer, rare slender monkeys, lazy bears, fish-hunting cats, Komodo dragons, Indian wolves, and other animal species.