Billionaire Ray Dalio’s confirms his son’s death due to a car crash

Devon Dalio, son of billionaire Ray Dalio was killed in a car crash in Connecticut. Devon was the eldest son of his him and co-founded the private equity firm, P-Squared Management Enterprises. He was 42. Devon was driving a 2016 Audi when he passed over a parking strip and mounted a curb before crashing into the Riverside Commons shopping center’s Verizon store and his car burst into flames.

The blaze was likely a result of the gas tank rupturing as Dalio drove into the store. This prevented officers from being able to enter. Police said all of the employees of the largely damaged store managed to exit without injury and the fire was extinguished before it further damaged the shopping center. The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation by Greenwich Police.

