Engineer marries 2 women in 5 days and then flees

A software engineer flees after allegedly married two women in five days in Madhya Pradesh. The 26-year-old was a resident of the Musakhedi area in Indore. The police were conducting a probe in this matter based on a cheating complaint filed by a woman’s family.

He allegedly married a woman in Khandwa on December 2 and another woman at Mhow in Indore on December 7. Khandwa victim’s relatives sent photographs to his first wife’s family through mobile phone. Subsequently, the Khandwa woman’s family lodged a police complaint. The family spends Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and household items given to the bride. However, the accused did not return home and switched off his mobile phone after December 7.

