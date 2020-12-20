Kerala actress molestation case: Police takes the defendants into custody before surrendering

Kochi: The accused in the case of insulting the actress in the mall were in police custody. Ramshad and Adil, both from Perinthalmanna, were arrested. Kalamassery police took them into custody when they tried to surrender. Defendants claimed that they did not intentionally touch the actress and that it happened unknowingly. She had told the media that the actress’ revelation that she was touched badly was wrong.

They said that they spotted the actress at the hypermarket in Kochi shopping mall. They confirmed the girl as an actress only after when they saw another family taking a photo with her. Then they approached her and asked how many movies she had acted in. The actress’s sister replied angrily. Then they had just returned. And they also allege that they did not touch the actress’s body intentionally. Defendants told that they apologized to the actress and her family.

