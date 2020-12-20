Former Defence Minister dies at 72

Sheikh Nasser bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the son of former Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the former Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, has died. He has also served as Minister of Defense. Head of the Royal Court from 2006-17. He was born on April 27, 1948. He was the eldest son of former Emir Al Sabah. He was the head of the Royal Court from 2006-17. He was born on April 27, 1948. Sheikh Fateh bint Salman Al Sabah is his mother. His wife is Sheikh Hisa Bint Sabah Salem. Dana, Abdullah, Bibi, Sabah, Fahad and Fathuha were his children.

Sheikh Nasser bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was behind Silk City, one of Kuwait’s mega-projects worth over $ 100 billion. Sheikh Nasser was also the founder of the Dar Al Athar Islamia Cultural Foundation, based on the Al Sabah Antiquities Group. Sheikh Nasser was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Music in New York. Sheikh Nasser is also the founder of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Kuwait Association for the Protection of Public Funds and the Kuwait Equestrian Club.

