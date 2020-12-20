How the Shigella outbreak occurred; Preliminary study report out

Kozhikode: Shigella disease has been reported in Kerala while we are trying to overcome the present COVID-19 pandemic situation. Fifty people have already been diagnosed with Shigella in the district. Of greater concern is the fact that children are more susceptible to the disease than adults. Now a preliminary study report on how Shigella spread has been released.

An examination by the Department of Community Medicine at Kozhikode Medical College found that Shigella was transmitted through water. But how the bacteria got there is yet to be discovered. Adnan Shahul Hameed (11) died at his home in Chola in Kottamparamba, Mundikalthazham last Friday. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of Shigella bacteria. The main symptoms of Shigella are vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and blood in the stool. Not all Shigella patients have symptoms. Shigella bacteria begin to show symptoms three days after they enter the body. The disease lasts only two to seven days. Health experts warn that if you notice any symptoms, seek treatment as soon as possible.

