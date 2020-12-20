‘Christmas Star’ to coincide with Winter Solstice. Know more!!!

The 2020 winter solstice will see the peak of a meteor shower coincide with a remarkably rare combination of Jupiter and Saturn.

Tomorrow, the Ursid meteor shower will see up to 10 ‘shooting stars’ burst from the blackness each hour from the northeast direction of the sky where the North Star seems. It will be the final meteor shower of 2020.

Jupiter and Saturn converge roughly every 20 years but it is purely coincidental that it should take place on this date. Henry Throop, an astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at Nasa said, “Conjunctions like this could happen on any day of the year, depending on where the planets are in their orbit.”

He added, “The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the solar system.”