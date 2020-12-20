Massive turnout of crowd at BJP’s roadshow lead by Home Minister Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Bengal was a historic achievement with a massive turnout of crowd. Amit Shah said in a public meeting in Bolpur that this was the first time he had seen such a crowd. Shah hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee during the roadshow.

“This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal’s public towards Mamata didi,” said Amit Shah while addressing a massive rally in Bolpur town of Birbhum district. “I have attended and organized several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This crowd reflects people’s faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah added

