Prime Minister dissolved Parliament amid ruling party feud

Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has made an unexpected move in Nepal following tensions within the party. An emergency cabinet meeting decided to recommend to the president that parliament be dissolved. Oli’s decision to dissolve parliament came after a dispute within the Communist Party of Nepal over a controversial ordinance against the government.

The major development came after PM Oli on Sunday morning held an emergency meeting recommending the President to dissolve the federal parliament as his party said he had lost majority support. Oli reportedly convened the cabinet meeting at 9:45 AM and made the decision in less than an hour. Narayankaji Shrestha, Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party said, “The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren’t present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms & would take the nation backward. It can’t be implemented.”

