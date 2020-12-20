Methi leaves can help in weight loss. Know how!!!

One of the many benefits of methi seeds is their property that helps in weight loss. The compound galactomannan give fullness when consumed. Moreover, methi contains soluble fibers which further enhances the feeling of fullness making you less hungry and hence eat less.

Fenugreek is an annual plant in the family Fabaceae, with leaves consisting of three small obovate to oblong leaflets. It is cultivated worldwide as a semiarid crop. Its seeds and leaves are common ingredients in dishes from the Indian subcontinent. Also used in traditional medicine, fenugreek can increase the risk for serious medical side effects, though its culinary use is usually believed to be safe. Fenugreek is not approved or recommended for clinical use by any governmental health agency.

Drinking methi tea regularly could help in providing ample supply of well-oxygenated blood to the kidneys, which may further help prevent the occurrence, or reduce the number of stones. Fenugreek seeds powder or methi water can aid weight loss if balanced with other holistic approaches. Drinking methi water does not help in spot weight reduction, but it can help improve the metabolic rate and aid digestion. This, in turn, can help reduce internal inflammation and bloating.