Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Read more!!!

Today morning, PM Narendra Modi paid an unscheduled visit Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

PM Modi said, “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

The visit occurs a day after Guru Tegh Bahadur’s death anniversary. The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were relegated to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj. The prime minister’s visit assumes significance as the Gurudwara is among the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital and amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab.