The former J&K CM is being investigated in a money laundering case

Today, the PDP chief Mehboob Mufti banged the Central government after the properties of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah were appended in an alleged money laundering case.

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Attaching Dr. Farooq sahab’s properties is sheer political vendetta as was evident from the abuses heaped on PAGD by BJP. People of J&K were least impressed & placed their faith in the alliance. Using agencies like NIA & ED to settle scores shows BJPs frustration.”

As per the recent report, the ED connected residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore of Farooq Abdullah in a continuing case of alleged money laundering. “Between years 2005 – 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totaling to Rs. 109.78 crore from BCCI. Between the years 2006 to January 2012, when Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the President of JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA Funds. The investigation clearly brings out that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as the beneficiary of the laundered funds of JKCA,” said ED in a statement.