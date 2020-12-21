Agriculture Bill: Survey results in favor of farmers….

New Delhi: The majority of Indians support the agriculture bill passed by the Center in the country, according to a News18 survey. A survey conducted by News18 Network in 22 states found that 53% of people support the Agriculture Bill.

But 53.6% of those surveyed supported the Agriculture Bill. 56.9% people said that the protests against the bill should end. About 60.9% of the respondents said that under the new rules of the central government, farmers’ crops would fetch better prices.

At the same time, the survey was conducted by people from rural areas. People from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab took part in the survey. Three-fifths voted in favor of agricultural law. More than 70% people welcomed the Modi government’s new law.