An Engineering Marvel: India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge being constructed in J&K…

Dec 21, 2020, 08:01 pm IST

India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge being constructed in Jammu & Kashmir. This bridge is considered as an engineering marvel, the country’s very first cable-stayed Indian Railways bridge – the Anji Khad Bridge. This bridge will soon connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that “the ambitious railway infrastructure project is being constructed with superior technology and engineering excellence.”

This river bridge stands at a height of 331 metres above the river bed. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 metres. The construction activities are in progress on the Udhamur-Katra, Katra-Quazigund, and Quazigund-Srinagar-Baramulla sections of the project.

