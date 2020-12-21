An Engineering Marvel: India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge being constructed in J&K…

India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge being constructed in Jammu & Kashmir. This bridge is considered as an engineering marvel, the country’s very first cable-stayed Indian Railways bridge – the Anji Khad Bridge. This bridge will soon connect Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that “the ambitious railway infrastructure project is being constructed with superior technology and engineering excellence.”

The Spectacular Anji Bridge- the Cable stayed Rail Bridge connecting Katra & Reasi under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project in Jammu & Kashmir connecting Incredible India. pic.twitter.com/JltdE4ej2k — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 14, 2020

An Engineering Marvel: The Anji Bridge, Indian Railways' first Cable stayed Bridge, is coming up on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) section of Northern Railway in Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/U0hIAn3umN — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 21, 2020

This river bridge stands at a height of 331 metres above the river bed. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 metres. The construction activities are in progress on the Udhamur-Katra, Katra-Quazigund, and Quazigund-Srinagar-Baramulla sections of the project.

