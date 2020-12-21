Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways announces important decision

The airline companies based in UAE has announced an important decision. The air carriers based in UAE- Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia- had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia “until further notice”. The decision was taken by the airline companies as Saudi Arabia closed its land and sea ports and suspended international flights.

“Due to the closure of borders as directed by the Saudi authorities, Emirates will be suspending flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused, affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options”, Emirates Airlines said in a statement.

Also Read: Gulf country suspends flight services

“With immediate effect, Etihad Airways will temporarily suspend its passenger services between Abu Dhabi and all destinations in Saudi Arabia until further notice, based on the directives of the Saudi authorities to limit the spread of Covid-19″, said spokesperson of Etihad Airways. .