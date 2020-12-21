BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expected to join BJP

Kolkata: The BJP has stepped up its political campaign in West Bengal in the run-up to the Assembly elections. As part of this, former Indian cricket team captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are expected to join the BJP. This was reported by various national media. But this is not the first time Ganguly has been rumored to be joining the BJP.

Earlier, he had handed over two acres of land from the Trinamool government to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in August. Ganguly has a close personal relationship with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jai Shah. Jaisha is also the BCCI secretary. Ganguly’s wife Donna Ganguly danced at the Mahila Morcha’s Durga Puja in Kolkata. According to political observers, if Ganguly joins the BJP, the loss to the Trinamool will be huge. Trinamool leader Saugata Roy had criticized Ganguly’s move to politics. Saugata Roy said he was not happy with Ganguly’s entry into politics and that he was a role model for the entire Bengali people.

Also read: “The BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal”: Union Minister