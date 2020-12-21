“The BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal”: Union Minister

Union minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal and will form the government. The Republican Party of India(A) chief also said that his party will also contests the election in alliance with BJP.

“The BJP will win more than 200 seats in West Bengal. The party will form the next government there. The RPI(A) has a good presence in West Bengal. There is 36 per cent SC population in the state. We would be asking for four to five seats in West Bengal polls with the BJP. I will discuss the issue with J P Nadda and Amit Shah,” said Ramdas Athawale.