BJP MP’s wife joined TMC

Dec 21, 2020, 02:35 pm IST

Giving a big setback to BJP, Sujata Mondal Khan, wife of BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha West Bengal state president, Saumitra Khan has joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. She joined TMC on Monday.  Saumitra Khan is Member of Parliament from Bishnupur in West Bengal.

Earlier,  several TMC leaders including former minister Suvendu Adhikari along with nine MLAs of various parties and a TMC MLA joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

Meanwhile, Poll strategist Prashant Kishore on Monday predicted a crushing defeat for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election.

