Famous makeup artist in Malayalam film industry passed away….

Pulpally: Famous Malayalam makeup artist Shabu Pulpally has passed away. He was the personal makeup artist of actor Nivin Pauly.

The cause of death was internal bleeding from a fall while climbing a tree to hang a Christmas star. He was rushed to hospital but could not be pronounced alive.

He started working as Nivin Pauly’s personal makeup artist from “Puthiya Theeram” and is currently working as the Chief Makeup Artist for the movie “Kanakam Kamini Kalaham” produced by Nivin Pauly.