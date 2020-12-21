Flights from the UK have been suspended until December 31

New Delhi: The government has decided to suspend all flights from the UK to India and back. The ban will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on December 31. The move comes after a new strain of the Covid virus was discovered in the UK. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that all passengers arriving from the UK will be required to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR check at airports before midnight on Tuesday.

The number of Covid cases and deaths in India has been declining for the past two and a half months. In this case, the virus can cause serious problems if it enters the country through air travelers. Those who arrive by Tuesday must be monitored for seven days, even if the RT-PCR test result is negative. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that inspection facilities will be set up at airports and special arrangements will be made.

