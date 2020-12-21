Mamata Banerjee termed Amit Shah’s speech during the rally in West Bengal as a “Garbage of lies”

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed Amit Shah’s speech during a rally in West Bengal on Sunday as a “Garbage of lies”. Amit Shah said that the state is a zero-sum industry. However, Mamata claimed that the state was number one in the SME sector. Amit Shah says the Bengal government is not building rural roads. However, the central government figures show that West Bengal is number one in that regard as well. They also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of trading lies.

“BJP is a party of cheaters. In politics, they do not hesitate to do anything. They have been opposing the citizenship law amendment since it was passed. The BJP cannot determine the future of its citizens. Let them decide for themselves what their future holds. They are against the CAA, NPR, and NRC,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also, she said that they will hold a rally in West Bengal on December 28.

