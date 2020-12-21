Night curfew imposed in the state from tomorrow until January 5

MUMBAI: The government has tightened controls in the UK following the discovery of a genetically modified virus. The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the wake of the Covid outbreak. In the Municipal limited areas, the curfew will be restricted from tomorrow to January 5 from 11 pm to 6 am.

The new restrictions come amid warnings from health experts that the spread of Covid will intensify in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations. In addition, a 14-day quarantine is recommended for those coming from Europe. The Municipal Commissioners have been asked to arrange hotels and independent hospitals for quarantining international passengers. The Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has also directed them to set up a separate hospital for passengers from Europe if they show symptoms of the new strain.

Also read: Flights from the UK have been suspended until December 31