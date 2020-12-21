‘Punjab CM met Mukesh Ambani amid farmers’ protest’; Visuals from 2017 goes viral !!!

Several social media users have been circulating a picture and video of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh having a discussion with Mukesh Ambani. They are being broadcasted with diverse captions. Many users are blaming Singh for indulging in politics rather than supporting the protesting farmers. On October 31, 2017, Captain Amarinder Singh shared the exact picture on his official Twitter handle. Today, as Congress and farmers turn against Jio, as old-fashioned video and images are evolving debatable on social media.

On December 7, the Facebook page ‘Bhindi Bazaar’ shared this image and wrote, “A day before the Bharat Bandh, Mukesh Ambani met Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Mumbai. Mr. Singh has already backed Home Minister Amit Shah’s propositions concerning the farmers’ protests. The Punjab CM said that he had a discussion with Mr. Ambani about industrial and investment assignments in Punjab. On the one hand, Congress is supporting the farmers’ protests and the Bharat Bandh and on the other, the CM of Punjab is meeting Ambani. What kind of politics is this?”

The all India strike was summoned by protesting farmer unions against the farm bills on December 8. The shutdown was supported by most opposition parties and trade unions. It witnessed a maximum retort in states of Punjab and Haryana as the protest at the Delhi borders is majorly being conducted by farmers from the two states.

The photograph is viral with the caption that reads, ”One day before the Bharat Bandh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He has already supported Amit Shah’s proposals on farmers’ protest. On the other hand, he is supporting the bandh with the farmers.’Similarly, several others also shared the video of Singh’s meeting with Ambani. Some alleged that this meeting was regarding the purchase of grain from farmers.