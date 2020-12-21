Sugathakumari teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned writer Sugathakumari teacher tests positive for Covid virus. She is now resting at home due to an age-related illness. She was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for specialist treatment. She was an activist, environmentalist, and poet. She was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of her poetry. Sugathakumari teacher was the former chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission. She is also the founder of a home for the destitute and for people with mental illnesses in Thiruvananthapuram called Abhaya.

Earlier senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran also confirmed the virus. Sudheeran is also undergoing treatment at the Medical College. The health department had warned of possible outbreaks in the state after the local body elections. The health department has directed people to be vigilant in the coming two weeks.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy turns 48