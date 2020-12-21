‘The Center is ready for discussion; farmers are not ready’; says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale….

BENGALURU: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that the government is not adhering to the agrarian laws and is ready to renegotiate with the farmers and consider the changes they have proposed.

He told reporters in Bangalore that despite several rounds of talks with representatives of protesting farmers in New Delhi, they demanded that the government repeal the agrarian laws and stand firm on that view.

He made it clear that the Center would not repeal the rules. He said that if the government withdraws the laws, it will have to withdraw other laws passed by the parliament whenever there is a protest, which will endanger democracy and the constitution. He added that the protest was being politicized.

He said the government had made it clear that the APMC yards and MSP system would not be blocked and it was not right for farmers to continue protesting even when the Center was ready to consider the farmers’ suggestions. He urged the farmers to withdraw the protest. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not bring in laws against the interests of farmers and that farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some border areas of Uttar Pradesh were participating in the protest.