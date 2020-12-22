BMW three Series Grand Limousine to launch in India on January 21st. Know more

Luxury carmaker BMW will unveil its premium sedan model, the Three Series Gran Limous, on January 21st. The Gran Limousine arrives as a Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant of the Three Series. The Gran Limousine Long Wheelbase Edition is 110mm thicker than the regular model. Proportionately, the length of the vehicle has been increased by 120 mm. The raised rear legroom of this vehicle is another highlight. nail legroom has been enhanced to 23 mm.

The vehicle will feature LED headlamps, taillamps, ambient lighting, a multi-zone climate control unit, a new headrest, and a wider armrest. The BMW iDrive infotainment system, connected car system, wireless charging, and 3D navigation are all technologically advanced. The vehicle is expected to be powered by 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 255 bhp. Power and 400 Nm of torque and diesel engine 188 Nm of torque.

