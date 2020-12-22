Watch this mother monkey rescue her baby from a well….

Man is proud of many abilities. On many occasions he thinks he is ahead in terms of intelligence and power. The videos on social media are proving again and again that it is all wrong. Animals also have emotions, compassion, and intelligence. Humans are not important here.

The video of a mother monkey and baby posted by officer Surender Mehra has once again garnered attention. The video shows that animals can use their intelligence and power at the right time and show the way to escape.

The 42-second video shows a baby monkey in a well. A mother monkey sitting on top of a well looks for ways to save her baby. The baby makes a continuous noise and the mother monkey tries to save herself by heading into the well. Finally the monkey brings out his intelligence. It plunges its tail into the well, grabs the baby monkey’s tail, and escapes.