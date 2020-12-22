Central Government made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles

New Delhi: The Central government has made FASTags mandatory for all four-wheelers in the country. FASTags introduced by the National Highway Authority of India are a sticker that can be affixed to the windshield of a car. This allows toll to be collected automatically at toll plazas. As the vehicle passes the toll booth, vehicles will be able to scan the fast tag and automatically reduce the toll fee without having to wait at the toll gate.

NHIA FASTags can be purchased at all NH fee plazas, local transport offices, public service centers, transport hubs, and petrol pumps. To purchase the fast tag, the vehicle registration certificate (RC), vehicle owner’s passport size photo, ID and proof of address (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport, or voter ID card) must be produced. There is a one-time fee of Rs 200 for FASTag. After paying this amount, you will need to recharge or top-up the fast tag as per your requirement. Every four-wheeler you own requires a FASTag.

