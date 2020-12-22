Election Commission is planning to set up a new system for voting. Know more

New Delhi: The Central Election Commission (CEC) is planning to set up a voting system for voters anywhere in India can vote. The commission is taking steps to design a new generation of dynamic voting machines. The Central Election Commission (CEC) aims to introduce a new system for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The current electronic voting machine incorporates ballot-based voting. However, the Election Commission is considering a system where the electronic voting machine can be used to record votes from anywhere by including the dynamic ballot. With the introduction of this system, it will be possible to record votes in different constituencies in one voting machine. The Election Commission will set up a seven – member advisory council chaired by Rajat Munna, former director-general of the Central for Development of Advanced Computing, to study the voting system in remote constituencies. The Advisory Board consists of experts from Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi IITs.

