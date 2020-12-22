“Villain in reel life and Hero in real life”; Locals construct a temple for honouring this actor

This is not the first time in India that a temple has been built for worshiping celebrities. Especially in Tamil Nadu. Fans have built temples in the names of Jayalalithaa, MGR, and Khushboo. But for the first time, the temple is rising for a villain in the reel life and hero in the real life, Sonu Sood. This incident has reportedly happened in Telangana.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor @SonuSood 's philanthropic work. A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/Agn3v4ajcO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 21, 2020

The temple was built in the village of Dabba Thana to pay homage to Sonu Sood for his deeds done during the Covid period. The actor in response said that he did not deserve any of this. The temple with an idol of Sonu Sood was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people. An aarti was performed, while women, dressed in traditional attires, sang folk songs and raised slogans.

