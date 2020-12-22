Karnataka: First Phase of Gram Panchayat polls will conduct today

The officials said that the election will be taking place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have tested positive or under primary-secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling.

A top official said, “A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks across Karnataka will go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections today. A total of 1.17 lakh candidates are in the fray for 43,238 seats.”

Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths. Though these polls don’t take place on party symbols, all political parties have put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins. Yesterday, an election official said, “Elaborate security arrangements and COVID-19 precautionary guidelines have been put in place to ensure smooth voting. Wearing masts and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during the polling process.”