Top Bollywood heroine tests tests positive for Covid-19

Dec 22, 2020, 05:12 pm IST
A top Bollywood actress has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Top Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon L.& . Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe”, the actress wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor,  Tamanna Bhattia , Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta had tested positive as they shot for ‘Jugg Jug Jeeyo’ on Chandigarh.

