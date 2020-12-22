Weather Forecast in Delhi: Pollution continues to increase, the temperature drops again

According to the India Meteorological Department data, yesterday, the minimum temperature reported at the Safdarjung observatory, which is reflected in the official recording of the city, was 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Today, the pollution level in the national capital continues to increase. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center said, “This marginal rise in the temperature was an impact of the western disturbance in the hills. By Tuesday, however, the temperature will start falling again and we are expecting it to come down to around 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.”