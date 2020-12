Barcelona: Lionel Messi has surpassed the record set by the legendary Pele. Messi surpasses Pele’s record for most goals scored by a club.

Messi broke the record with a goal in the 65th minute of the match against Real Valladolid. This brings Messi’s tally to 644 for Barcelona. Messi breaks Pele’s record of 643 goals for Brazilian club Santos.