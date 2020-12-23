Any momos lovers here? Here is the amount of average calories present in the popular snack

Momo is a type of East and South Asian steamed filled dumpling. Momos are native to Southwest Chinese region of Tibet as well as Bhutan, Nepal, North Indian region of Ladakh, Northeast Indian regions of Sikkim, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, and East Indian region of Darjeeling. It is popular across a wider region of the Indian subcontinent. Momo is similar to Chinese baozi, jiaozi, and mantou, Mongolian buuz, Japanese gyoza, Korean mandu and Turkic manti, but heavily influenced by cuisine of the Indian subcontinent with Indian spices and herbs. Momos are extremely popular and can be found in every kind of shop from restaurants to street vendors.

The total calorie count of momos is 45-65 per piece if you don't go overboard with the quantity. Momos have no specific health benefits. You can cut down calories while relishing momos at a roadside by developing a taste for veg momos, compared to chicken momos which are higher in calories.

But the truth is that we regularly eat about 10 momos at a sitting. You get full quite a while before that, but there’re just so dang good that it’s hard to stop. Some people eat a lot more than that. It isn’t unheard of to eat 20 or more, and of course some perhaps more civilized or restrained people eat less. But for us, a standard serving is about 10 momos.