Apple is finally working on a feature that has been there in Android smartphones since years

Apple stated that it is finally running on a feature that has been there in Android smartphones since years. The company has been awarded a new control that is titled “Provision of domains in the secure enclave to support multiple users.”

The patent said, “A computing device can employ several pass codes and associated encryption keys, where multiple pass codes, or encryptions keys may be associated with each different user account on the system.”

The patent also said, “Passcode throttling can be enabled some single-user mobile computing devices, such as smartphone or tablet computing devices,” it says, “to limit the rate in which an unauthorized user can attempt to enter incorrect passcodes.”